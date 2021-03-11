Mayo Clinic study shows Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 80% effective

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Mayo Clinic study released on Thursday shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 80% effective after the second dose.

Previously there was only clinical trial evidence showing the efficacy of the vaccines but this most recent study proves the vaccines work in a real world setting.

Mayo Clinic says ten days after patients receive their second dose of the vaccines they're far less likely to test positive and unknowingly spread COVID-19 with the study showing an effectiveness rate of 80%.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aaron Tande says he hopes this new evidence encourages those on the fence about getting vaccinated to sign-up and get the shot.

He explained, "We think one of the reasons why this pandemic has continued and been so impactful is that people can be minimally symptomatic or asymptomatic and spread this infection to others so, by showing this will decrease the asymptomatic infection, it would decrease the transmission for those people to others and will help put an end to this pandemic."

The study was done between mid-December and early February and included patients in Minnesota.