Mayo Clinic study finds an increase in loneliness during the pandemic

A survey done by Mayo Clinic finds the pandemic has increased loneliness for everyone, but especially women.

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A survey done by Mayo Clinic finds the pandemic has increased loneliness for everyone, but especially women. 

Mayo Clinic conducted a survey right before the shelter-in-place begn and then took another survey in March of 2020 to get a feel for how people were reacting to the change. 

Mayo Clinic says during this difficult time, the pandemic has changed the way we interact with people, as well as impacted our activities.  

Health Services Researcher Lindsey Philpot says the Mayo Clinic survey found there was an increased sense of loneliness, particularly in women and those with health problems. 

She adds women have been impacted differently during this time due to an increase in job loss. 

Women have also taken on responsibilities at home, such as helping kids with school and caring for older relatives. 

"We really have to be more intentional now about emotional interactions, social support, and social connectedness.  And it's that ability to be intentional about it means that we can do something," says Philpot. 

She says one thing we can do right now is to reach out to friends and ask how they are doing. 

The survey did find some good news. 

It found there was an increase in emotional support between people. 

