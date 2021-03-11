ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Mayo Clinic study says rapid COVID-19 testing is needed to combat disparities in dealing with the virus. The study concludes community driven strategy is key for success.

U.S. Public Health officials report people with minority backgrounds have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19 due to lack of access to health care. The pandemic is focusing more attention on this issue - but the disparities were always there.

In the last year Mayo Clinic has partnered with Open Cities Health Center to bring rapid drive-thru COVID testing to the greater Twin Cities. Director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research, Dr. Chyte Doubeni says rapid testing has made it easier to get people vaccinated.

He says the key to this effort is community engagement.

“That means working with a collaborator in the community that shows respect - and that's one of the most effective ways we have found to work with communities in a respectful way, to address needs and opportunities that a community sees as important."

He adds Mayo Clinic has devoted resources to create sustainable partnerships over time.

“So that when things like this occur, we'll be in a position to respond with our community partners, in a meaningful way,” Dr. Doubeni explains.

He tells KIMT since the testing site has been open, the testing rate increased, and the positivity rate has decreased.

The researchers hope this community-based approach can be replicated for future vaccine distribution needs, and that it can meet health needs in communities that are underserved.