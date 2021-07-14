Mayo Clinic study expands criteria to be a living kidney donor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic says the pool of people who can be living kidney donors has expanded following the results of a recent study. Doctors say the results can help save more lives.

Previously transplant physicians were concerned about transplanting kidneys from patients with high blood pressure because of the possible long-term health impacts to them while living with just one kidney.

The study from Mayo Clinic included more than 100 patients and was conducted over 20 years. Dr. Mark Stegall, the Professor of Surgery at Mayo Clinic Rochester, says researchers found certain individuals with controlled hypertension can safely donate a kidney.

"We had pretty good data starting out that these people wanting to donate a kidney and we let them donate with mild to high blood pressure that they would do well long-term but now we have the actual data that they're going to do well long-term and this is something I think is really important," said Dr. Stegall.

He went on to say the study is vital because it expands the donor pool and shortens the time someone is on the waiting list.

He explained, "The take-home message is we're really going out of our way to do the follow-up and to really prove to everyone, including the people who are willing to donate, that living donation is a safe procedure and that people should feel comfortable even asking their loved ones to donate if they need a kidney transplant."

The study is one of the first formal studies to be published with intermediate to long-term outcomes of donors diagnosed with high blood pressure according to Mayo Clinic.

If you're interested in becoming a kidney donor and to see if you fit the criteria you can click here.