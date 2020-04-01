Mayo Clinic still learning how coronavirus behaves in children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic are still learning how COVID-19 behaves in children.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapaske works with kids as a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic Children's Center.

Initial data shows the number of confirmed cases in children is low. Still, it's important to note limitations in testing.

Dr. Rajapaske said if kids do get infected, they show milder symptoms if any symptoms at all. Doctors know kids play a role in the transmission of the virus.

"All these measures when it comes to physical distancing and washing your hands and covering your cough definitely apply very much so to kids as well as everyone else," Dr. Rajapaske said.

Statistics show 80 percent of people will only develop mild symptoms if they get infected. That's why it's important for people to know when and how to seek medical care.

"Everyone has kind of a responsibility to ensure that emergency medical services are available to those people who will truly need them during this outbreak," Dr. Rajapaske said.

Doctors say if you have questions, you should call your health care provider first. They will get you in touch with the COVID-19 Nurse Line. You can also call the city of Rochester's COVID-19 Hotline: (507) 328-2822.