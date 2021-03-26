Mayo Clinic reacts to Minnesota expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

KIMT News 3 -- All Minnesotans age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state starting on March 30.

KIMT reached out to Mayo Clinic for comment and received the following statement:

"It’s promising to hear that the State of Minnesota is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Minnesota residents who are 16 and older regardless of health condition. However, with the limited vaccine supply, Mayo Clinic will increase access to vaccinations to these newly eligible persons as we receive more vaccine supply or allotments. We will continue to expand vaccination appointments and contact our patients about their eligibility based on the allocations we receive each week."