Mayo Clinic starts a job club for veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic has started a job club for veterans to transition from military duty into the civilian workforce.

With the pandemic, Mayo Clinic's Diversity Recruitment Specialist Maria Baer says it has been easier to connect with veterans because everything is virtual.

Baer says veteran unemployment has improved of late.

She says it's more common to see veteran underemployment, as in veterans accepting entry level jobs when they actually qualify for something more challenging.

The virtual job club offers help with resume writing, cover letters, and interviewing.

"It can create a lot of anxiety, so we just want to do our part to make sure that veterans have the skills and the tools that they need to make that journey a little bit easier," says Baer.

This program is also designed to help the spouses of veterans looking for work.

Here is the link to register for the next event.

The program is free.

THe next Mayo Clinic Job Club is May 19 at noon.