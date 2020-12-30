Mayo Clinic staff continue to support COVID-19 patients as pandemic drags on

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the pandemic drags on medical professionals want to remind the families of COVID-19 patients that they're not giving up and even though family members can't see their loved ones in person - they're not alone.

During a virtual forum nurse practitioners, chaplains and a social worker among other Mayo Clinic health workers detailed how they're all working to make sure patients are supported.

Mayo Clinic ICU nurse James Hansen says he works to make sure patients feel loved and cherished even if it's as simple as turning a bed towards a window with a view or connecting patients with family members using technology.

"We're here with them," said Hansen. "We're talking with them. We're talking to them. We're engaging with them as best we can. It's really important to know that these patients aren't patients. They're our family. They really are."

Fr. Jose Morales, a chaplain at Mayo Clinic, says communication is extremely important since many patients are worried they won’t survive while families are concerned they won’t be able to say goodbye.

He says he works to pass messages from families to their loved ones even if they don’t speak the same language.

Morales recalled a story where the patient spoke Spanish but the nurse did not so she wrote ‘You are not alone’ in Spanish on a card and showed it to the patient every day.

He said, “What I want the families to know is that, you are not alone. There are many people, there is a team working at the hospitals, supporting your loved ones and we will get through this. There is hope and we are all together in this situation.”

Hansen added that the nursing staff will do everything they can to support patients and their families during this incredibly difficult time.