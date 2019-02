ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic is working to give students a hands-on experience in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Today, Mayo hosted an all day conference where students are getting the opportunity to explore career paths in research.

Researchers gave high school students the opportunity to learn what it takes to work in the field of biomedicine.

“I learned more about where I can go to college what can I learn where I can go to school what to do with my life kind of get some more ideas,” said Luke Rennie.

He's a junior at Blooming Prairie High School and wants to someday work in the health care field.

Students were able to learn a wide variety of research topic.

Jim Maher says today is all about inspiring the next generation.

“To solve problems and they're not going to give up. Usually the curiosity about how things work, how life works will spin off ideas that turns out to be valuable in clinical problems,” said Maher.