ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is conducting a drive-through process to collect COVID-19 specimens for testing.
The tents showed up on the same day the Minnesota Department of Health announced the first case of coronavirus in Olmsted County.
Mayo Clinic says other institutions have set up similar drive-through locations as the virus increases to spread nationwide.
A representative from Mayo Clinic explains how it works:
"Mayo staff collect the specimens, using appropriate precautions, and send them to the Minnesota Department of Health for analysis. The drive-through approach reduces the need for other critically constrained resources.”
Related Content
- Mayo Clinic sets up drive-through process for COVID-19 specimens
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- Mayo Clinic Emergency Staff Plan
- Mayo Clinic makes fundraising history
- Mayo Clinic warns against vaping
- Mayo Clinic sets record straight about 'false, inflammatory' tweet
- Update on Mayo Civic Center transition process
- Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic is helping sex trafficking survivors
- Minnesota residents concerned about Mayo Clinic closures
Scroll for more content...