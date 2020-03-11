Mayo Clinic sets up drive-through process for COVID-19 specimens

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is conducting a drive-through process to collect COVID-19 specimens for testing.

The tents showed up on the same day the Minnesota Department of Health announced the first case of coronavirus in Olmsted County.

Mayo Clinic says other institutions have set up similar drive-through locations as the virus increases to spread nationwide.

A representative from Mayo Clinic explains how it works:

"Mayo staff collect the specimens, using appropriate precautions, and send them to the Minnesota Department of Health for analysis. The drive-through approach reduces the need for other critically constrained resources.”