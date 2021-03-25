Mayo Clinic sees COVID improvements, remains cautious

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is sharing positive news the with community while also issuing a word of COVID caution.

Dr. Abinash Virk says there are zero patients on the ventilator and zero patients who are in the ICU for COVID-19 which indicates Olmsted County is heading in the right direction.

The healthcare system also says 115,000 employees and patients have been vaccinated so far which is also a positive step.

Virk says the clinic continue to receive a steady stream of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; however, Virk is still issuing a word of caution to the community.

She explained, "With Easter coming up and the spring is coming we're all getting excited to get together with family members. I would say, 'Just hold off a little bit longer in terms of a larger family get-together because COVID vaccinations have not reached a point where one could safely have a large get-together."

In other good news, Mayo Clinic says it's not seeing any vaccine hesitancy yet. Dr. Virk says vaccine appointments are at 100% capacity this week.