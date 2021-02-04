Mayo Clinic says you will be contacted if you qualify for vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is trying to finish Phase 1A for COVID-19 vaccines.

Just under 20% of the population has received at least one dose.

Mayo Clinic says one problem it faces is not knowing the number of doses it will receive each week until potentially as late as the Saturday before.

This means plans are put in place very quickly for the next week.

Right now, Mayo Clinic says a majority of those 80 years and older have received their first dose.

Next week, it will start vaccinating those 75 years and older.

If you are a Mayo Clinic patient, when it is time to get vaccinated, you will receive a message on your portal, as well as an email.

Mayo Clinic will also call you and send a letter.

"For the people who are not part of Mayo Clinic, who don't have a provider at Mayo Clinic, they can just go to the website and call the number. There's a number on mayoclinic.org site. They can call and request a vaccination," says Abinash Virk, M.D., with Mayo Clinic.

Graham Briggs, the Director of Public Health with Olmsted County, says if you receive notification that you qualify to get the vaccine, go get it.