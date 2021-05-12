Mayo Clinic says there is a desperate need for blood donors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic said Wednesday it is in need of blood donations.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Center is looking for O+ blood and is asking individuals to help the community.

"After scheduling your appointment, please stop in to the Hilton Blood Donor Center in Downtown Rochester to donate blood. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (507) 284–4475 to schedule your appointment. Please find blood donor parking behind the Hilton building located in Lot #6. When you give, others live," Mayo said.