Mayo Clinic says drug overdoses sent more people to the emergency room in 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New research from Mayo Clinic says emergency room visits for drug overdoses increased during the pandemic, while ER visits overall declined.

Mayo Clinic says emergency visits overall decreased by 14% in 2020, even as visits because of an opioid overdose increased by 10.5%. That follows data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there were more than 93,000 opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2020. That’s up 29.4% from 2019 and the most overdose deaths ever recorded in the U.S.

"COVID-19, and the disruptions in every part of our social and work lives, made this situation even harder by increasing the risk of opioid misuse and relapse because people were separated from their social support and normal routines," says Molly Jeffery, Ph.D., a researcher in the Mayo Clinic Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery and senior author. "While institutions across the U.S. are keenly aware that opioid misuse is a major health concern, this shows that there is more work to be done, and it provides an opportunity for institutions and policymakers to expand evidence-based treatments and resources."

Mayo Clinic says the research team studied visits to 25 emergency departments in six states ― Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Rhode Island ― from January 2018 through December 2020 and found opioid-related overdose visits increased to 3,486 in 2020 from 3,285 and 3,020 in 2019 and 2018, respectively.