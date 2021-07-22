Mayo Clinic researchers conduct a study with younger people getting COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've known since the beginning of the pandemic that people with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19. But a study conducted by researchers at Mayo Clinic shows is the risk factors for younger people with a specific condition were higher than their older counterparts.

Professor of Epidemiology, Jennifer St. Sauver, said people younger than 45 had three times as great of an increased risk of severe COVID-19 if they had cancer, heart disease or blood disorders. Whereas, the risk of severe infection in older people with those same conditions was far less likely.

St. Sauver explained the point of this research was to help the public better understand the trends in their community. "One thing with any disease and condition is it's going to vary a lot from place to place and if you want to improve health or really understand how to prevent diseases, you need to know what's going on in your region so you can focus in on the things that will help make your local population healthier," she said.

Some of the findings from this study could be playing a role as to why younger people are making up a majority of hospitalizations right now across the nation. Vaccine hesitancy remains the number one reason.

researchers studied nearly 10,000 participants and found race and ethnicities also played a role with Asian Americans having the highest risk of severe COVID-19 infection, followed by Black Americans.