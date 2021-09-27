Mayo Clinic researchers advocate for new approach to breast cancer prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic researchers are advocating for a new approach to preventing breast cancer.

In a commentary published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Practice, the researchers suggest advances in breast cancer research have produced new and innovative opportunities to modify breast cancer risk, as well as potentially reducing breast cancer incidence and mortality.

Some of the strategies they recommend include lifestyle modification, preventative anti-estrogen medications, surveillance breast cancer imaging, and genetic testing. Women at high risk of harboring a hereditary breast cancer mutation should consider prophylactic surgery to reduce risk, according to Dr. Sandhya Pruthi, a Mayo Clinic internist and author of the commentary.

"Physicians should be recommending individualized risk assessments for their patients and counseling them on interventions that range from lifestyle modifications to the use of preventive (anti-estrogen) medications or conjugated equine estrogen," Dr. Pruthi said.

These strategies may help reduce hormone-sensitive breast cancer tumors that have a good prognosis, Dr. Pruthi says, and they also may be beneficial in preventing tumors that are not hormone-sensitive and have a poor prognosis.

"For many years, breast cancer prevention research has primarily focused on the use of anti-estrogen medications to reduce the incidence of favorable, hormone-sensitive breast cancers, but it is critical that we reexamine and implement other risk-reducing strategies to prevent unfavorable breast cancers, known as triple-negative tumors."