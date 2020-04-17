Mayo researcher: 'We have gone from no potential therapies for COVID to some pretty exciting potential therapies'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. That doesn't just include treating patients who have the virus, but also groundbreaking research that will help stop the spread.

"Almost anything you can imagine about COVDI research is done at Mayo," said Doctor Andrew Badley, chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Research Task Force.

That includes everything from basic science experiments studying how the virus affects cells, to studies on different ways to decontaminate surfaces that may have the virus on it. Mayo Clinic is also conducting many clinical trials.

"There are a variety of drugs which target the virus and their job is to prevent the virus from replicating. There are a variety of therapies that alter the immune response of the virus, and therefore, hopefully stop the inflammation and stop people from getting critically ill," Badley explained.

He said this is a very promising step in the fight against COVID-19.

"Within a period of weeks, we have gone from no potential therapies for COVID to some pretty exciting potential therapies," Badley said.

He believes within a period of weeks to months, they'll find medications and therapies that are effective in treating the virus.