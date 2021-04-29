Mayo Clinic receives 'A' grade for patient safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been given an 'A' grade for patient safety, according to the Leapfrog Group, an independent, non-profit organization run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits.

"This recognition is a strong nod to our staff and multidisciplinary teams, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of patients throughout their medical journeys," says Andrew Limper, M.D., Mayo Clinic's interim chief value officer. "Our COVID-19 precautions are especially important as we protect patients and staff during the pandemic."

Mayo Health Systems in Austin received a 'B' grade.