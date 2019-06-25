Mayo Clinic receives $5M gift to create Center for Women's Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A $5M gift to establish a Center for Women’s Health is being called “ a significant investment in shifting the ways women interact with health care at Mayo Clinic.”

The gift, from Penny and Bill George, and the George Family Foundation, will create a center that “will be a destination where women will receive personalized, holistic health care that is tailored to meet their needs throughout their lives.”

"Our gift represents a significant investment in shifting the ways women interact with health care at Mayo Clinic, one of the premier health care institutions in the U.S.," says Penny George. "Mayo Clinic has long been known for its Executive Health Program. This program will mirror the success of that approach but take it a step further. The focus will be not only on women, but also on integrative health and healing practices that will go hand in hand with traditional medicine — an approach we've been advancing through our work over the past two decades."

Mayo Clinic said “the Center for Women's Health seeks to empower women to prioritize their care, and provide them with the options and solutions they need to improve their well-being based on their health needs, genetic traits, lifestyle and personal preferences.”