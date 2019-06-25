Clear

Mayo Clinic receives $5M gift to create Center for Women's Health

A $5M gift to establish a Center for Women’s Health is being called “ a significant investment in shifting the ways women interact with health care at Mayo Clinic.”

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 1:44 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A $5M gift to establish a Center for Women’s Health is being called “ a significant investment in shifting the ways women interact with health care at Mayo Clinic.”

The gift, from Penny and Bill George, and the George Family Foundation, will create a center that “will be a destination where women will receive personalized, holistic health care that is tailored to meet their needs throughout their lives.”

"Our gift represents a significant investment in shifting the ways women interact with health care at Mayo Clinic, one of the premier health care institutions in the U.S.," says Penny George. "Mayo Clinic has long been known for its Executive Health Program. This program will mirror the success of that approach but take it a step further. The focus will be not only on women, but also on integrative health and healing practices that will go hand in hand with traditional medicine — an approach we've been advancing through our work over the past two decades."

Mayo Clinic said “the Center for Women's Health seeks to empower women to prioritize their care, and provide them with the options and solutions they need to improve their well-being based on their health needs, genetic traits, lifestyle and personal preferences.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a much needed summer warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sunny Skies and Warming Temps

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Image

What's next for the North Precinct?

Image

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Image

Firefighters lifesaving awards

Image

Accidental cell phone calls to 911

Image

What do we do about the skyways?

Image

PTSD Awareness Month

Community Events