Mayo Clinic receives $15 million gift

This comes after Mayo Clinic received its largest gift in the organization's history by the same donor, Jay Alix.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly a year after Mayo Clinic received the largest gift in the organization's history - $200 million, a philanthropist is giving even more money.

Jay Alix is the donor. He says the funds will support the current CEO and future ones to bring about new initiative, program, and developments to transform health care.

"By providing these funds, it will allow Mayo Clinic's leaders to get a real opportunistic look at the future," Alix said, "and how they can best take those opportunities and apply them to Mayo Clinic for the good of all their patients and all their staff and everyone connected to the Mayo Clinic."

In appreciation, Mayo Clinic says they will establish the John. H Noseworthy and Jay Alix Chair, which will be conferred to the sitting president and CEO.

Last year's $200 million gift supported the endowment of for May Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

