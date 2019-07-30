Mayo Clinic ranked nation's best hospital for 6th year in a row

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic sits at the top - again.

The world-renowned healthcare facility is ranked the nation’s best hospital by U.S. News and World Report. It's the sixth year in a row Mayo has been ranked No. 1.

"Being recognized as the No. 1 health care provider in the nation is a tribute to the incredible work of our staff because it recognizes both our medical expertise as well as our commitment to compassionate, individualized care," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "Each day, we strive to bring hope and healing to our patients."

Mayo Clinic is ranked No. 1 in five specialty areas:

· Diabetes and Endocrinology

· Ear, Nose and Throat

· Gastroenterology and Gastroenterologic Surgery

· Nephrology

· Urology

"This ranking is an honor, and reflects the dedication of our staff and the quality of care at Mayo Clinic," says Henry Ting, M.D., chief value officer, Mayo Clinic. "When people come to Mayo Clinic, they receive what Mayo has long been known for: highly integrated, expert, compassionate care for the most serious and complex conditions."

"The consistency of being top ranked nationwide more often than any other hospital is truly a reflection of the thousands of staff who share the same vision of providing the best care for our patients," says Dr. Farrugia.