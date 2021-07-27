Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital in the nation for the 6th year in a row

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic again sits atop the list of the nation's top hospitals.

U.S. News & World Report said Mayo Clinic is the top hospital in the country for the sixth year in a row.

Mayo in Rochester has also been ranked the No. 1 hospital in Minnesota since 2012.

"Mayo Clinic is honored to be the No. 1 ranked hospital in the nation for the sixth consecutive year, and we are truly grateful to our extraordinary staff for always putting our patients' needs first in the exceptional care that they provide," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "At Mayo Clinic, each patient receives specialized care from an innovative, collaborative and highly talented team that is committed to both treating serious or complex disease and advancing new and better cures through innovative research."