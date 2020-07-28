Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital in the nation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is No. 1. That’s according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual best hospital rankings.

It is the fifth time the hospital has earned the top honor.

"To be ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for five years consecutively is a testament to the excellence of our remarkable staff, who put our patients' needs first — even, and especially, during a pandemic," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "Providing tailored, compassionate, quality care is at the core of what we do every day, and it's a privilege to see our staff come together to creatively solve complex medical problems and develop new cures through innovative research."

You can find the full list here. https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals