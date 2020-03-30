Mayo Clinic ramping up telehealth efforts during coronavirus pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is trying to help as many patients as they can during the coronavirus outbreak, meaning health care providers are delivering care digitally.

Dr. Steve Ommen is the medical director for Mayo Clinic Center for Connected Care. He says telehealth is ramping up rapidly during the pandemic.

Receiving health care through your phone or computer has allowed patients to follow social distancing while still getting care when they need it. Because of that, patients have been appreciative of the efforts.

"During the covid crisis, the patients are really appreciative that they aren't being left behind, that they didn't have to go into a large facility or waiting room with other potentially sick people," Dr. Ommen said.

Dr. Ommen said every clinical department at Mayo Clinic is using telehealth, from primary care teams to specialty care teams.

If this is something you're interested in, contact your health care provider.