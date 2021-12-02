Mayo Clinic pushing back the deadline on its COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is giving its employees a little more time to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

In July, it was announced that all Mayo Clinic employees needed to be fully vaccinated by September 17 or complete a “declination process” that included education and social distancing requirements. In October, that turned into a mandate for all Mayo Clinic staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or receive a medical or religious exemption. Those who did not by December 3, faced unpaid leave.

Mayo Clinic says it is now moving the deadline for staff to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to January 3 in order to “avoid placing additional stress on vaccinated staff and potentially having to revoke previously approved paid time off in December.” Staff who remain unvaccinated and without an approved exemption will now get a final written warning on December 3.

According to an official statement, ”While Mayo Clinic does not want to lose any of its valued staff, Mayo remains firmly committed to requiring vaccination for staff to help ensure the safety of our patients, staff, visitors and communities.”

As of Thursday, December 2, Mayo Clinic says 93% of all staff across all locations have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while a number of employees received medical and religious exemptions.