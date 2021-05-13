Mayo Clinic provides summer skin safety recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many people have been cooped up at home during the pandemic but as restrictions lift and we start to see perfect weather for outdoor activities summer skin safety is important.

Mayo Clinic says about two people die nearly every hour from a skin cancer. In the U.S. one in five people will get a skin cancer by the age of 70.

Dermatologist with Mayo Clinic Dr. Olayemi Sokumbi says even if you have more melanin in your skin everyone is at risk of skin cancer and skin damage.

Sokumbi explained, “Your melanin gives you an SPF of 13, so I'm wearing an SPF of 13 naturally, but remember, that's still not sufficient. I think the messaging of not getting sunburned has really hurt that because people think they're not getting sunburned but remember the damage of ultraviolet rays is still occurring.”

You're advised to use a broad-spectrum water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and reapply every two hours.

You should also stay in the shade around midday when the sun is the strongest. May is Skin Cancer Awareness month.