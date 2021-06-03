Mayo Clinic provides staff with "Supporting Victims of Racism Convokit" to better patient care

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is providing its employees with new resources this week to help combat hostility and bias. It's all in an effort to continue to improve patient care.

The "Supporting Victims of Racism Convokit" provides brief, three-minute learning experiences that can be accessed right at the tips of employee's fingers all by scanning a QR code with their phone.

Once downloaded the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity says the Convokits will provide tips about how to have conversations on challenging issues such as hostility and bias when interacting with patients.

Department director Andre Koen says the issues may include derogatory or discriminatory behaviors based on age, race, gender, national origin, or other personal attributes.

Koen explained, "It is our hope to recognize that these 'ConvoKits' give people the skills, the ability, and the language to mitigate a number of these conflicts. At Mayo Clinic our primary goal is to make sure the needs of the patient come first. If racism is in the way then the needs of the patient can't come first."

Currently, the Convokits are only available to Mayo Clinic employees but Koen says he's hopeful the knowledge may be shared with those who are interested in the future.