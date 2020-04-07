Mayo Clinic prepares for anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 242 people hospitalized with the Coronavirus in the state. As of Tuesday, 120 of those are still hospitalized and 64 are in the ICU.

As the number of cases in Olmsted County surpasses the 100 mark, medical staff at Mayo Clinic is preparing for a surge in patients in the coming weeks.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Expert Doctor Pritish Tosh says to prepare they're working on maximizing their conventional care.

"How do we keep doing what we do on a normal basis but maximizing that and optimizing that so we can take care of as many patients as possible? Then we move into contingency plans, so that if those conventional approaches are not sufficient, what else can we do while still meeting the normal standard of care," Dr. Tosh explained.

Dr. Tosh says Mayo Clinic has been preparing for a pandemic for years, and that it all comes down to maximizing staff, space and supplies. One way they do that is by moving resources from low priority areas to high priority areas.

Mayo Clinic has also been designated as the leading institution in the country for a program that collects blood plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19 and using it to treat others who have the illness.