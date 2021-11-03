Mayo Clinic pediatrician responds to approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kids ages 5-11 years old are already getting the COVID-19 vaccine after it got the final stamp of approval.

Pfizer’s lower dose vaccine was found to be 91% effective with no serious side effects detected in about 3,100 children.

Pediatrician Dr. Robert Jacobson with Mayo Clinic said, “This is a reduced dose. It turns out then in the trials they found no real difference in the side effects we were seeing in 20-year-olds getting the vaccine. That's a sore, red, injection site with maybe some swelling. Some headaches, body aches, and in some cases fever.

Dr. Jacobson does say there are some measures you can take for milder reactions that don’t happen in every case.

He explained, “Parents can do exactly what was done in the trials and that is use acetaminophen or ibuprofen for body aches, headaches, a fever or even a sore arm when those events actually occurred.”

Jacobson says once kids are vaccinated parents can feel confident about navigating public spaces from shopping malls to airports.

“The vaccination status allows you to not necessarily quarantine if you were exposed to a case,: he said. “You're much less likely to get the infection and therefore the rules for what you'd do when you're exposed are different for vaccinated people rather than unvaccinated. So, this will for many families liberate them and give them more peace of mind.”

Rarely some teenagers and young adults have experienced a serious side effect of myocarditis or heart inflammation. U.S. health officials concluded the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk of this uncommon side effect.