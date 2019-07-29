Mayo Clinic partnering with Boston Scientific for new venture

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's no secret that Mayo is a global leader when it comes to the latest advancements in medicine. Now, Mayo is teaming up with Boston Scientifc to launch a new effort to accelerate the development of new medical technology and new minimally invasive treatments for many different health conditions.

Motion Medical will be located at One Discovery Square.

"The most talented physicians in the world here, the research capabilities here, combined with our engineering and the labs that will be established here, leveraged with our global capabilities, I think it's going to be a magical place to drive new innovation," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and CEO, Boston Scientific.

So what does this mean for patients? Mayo Clinic's president and CEO gave an example from several years ago, when cardiologists ran into a problem replacing heart valves. It's a process that takes time, which many patients don't have. So physicians drew up a device to solve the problem and the device was printed with a 3D printer.

"It was a great step forward. But it would not have gone much further if it weren't for Boston Scientific," said Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic.

The two companies hope this is the start of more life-saving innovations that they couldn't do alone.

"Solve challenging medical problems more quickly by thinking bigger, thinking boldly, and doing that together," Farrugia said.

Motion Medical is expected to open in the fall. This isn't the first time Mayo Clinic and Boston Scientific have partnered. They've been collaborating for nearly a decade to develop new devices and technologies. So far, they've filed 8 patent applications together.