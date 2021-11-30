Mayo Clinic on new COVID-19 variant: 'If it is more infectious, it will spread a lot faster, a lot quicker, to more people'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Omicron is the fifth COVID-19 variant of concern.

It originated in South Africa and has already spread to other countries.

Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Abinash Virk said what we don't know about the new variant are some key questions, such as does this variant have higher transmission rates than the others?

But what Dr. Virk does know is that we can assume omicron will continue to travel to other countries.

She said there is only one way to contain its spread is to continue the precautions we have in place: masking, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.

"One of the terms we've been using since the beginning of the pandemic and the vaccinations since last year is we want a community of immunity," said Dr. Virk. "Meaning we want people to have immunity so we can control this a lot better. Everyone over 18 years of age get your boosters, everyone over five years of age get vaccinated."

The World Health Organization reported that there does seem to be a higher risk of reinfection of this new variant in people who have previously had COVID-19.

Dr. Virk said this is worrisome, especially as we enter the winter season.

"We will be more indoors, we will be more crowded, we will be in poorly ventilated places," said Dr. Virk. "So there is a risk that, if we are not careful, it is going to spread. And especially if it is more infectious, it will spread a lot faster, a lot quicker, to more people."

Studies are already underway to see how effective our current vaccines are on the new variant, and Dr. Virk said we should have new information from these results within the next few weeks.