Mayo Clinic: 'Most important measure for reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is to wear a mask'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic said Tuesday there is no debate when it comes to masks helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"New, unpublished data from researchers at Mayo Clinic found that physical separation reduces the exposure of respiratory droplets and that three feet is helpful but 6 feet separation reduces particle counts to near baseline levels. The findings strongly support the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use and maintaining physical distance in helping to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Mayo said in a news release.

Researchers looked at how effectively masks blocked the number of aerosol particles from a masked source and simulated the risk of an individual contracting the coronavirus when they were masked.

"We found the most important measure for reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is to wear a mask," says Matthew Callstrom, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the department of radiology at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. "We found that both disposable paper medical masks and two-layer cloth masks were effective in reducing droplet transmission and we did not find a difference between mask types in terms of how well they blocked aerosol particles emitted by the wearer."