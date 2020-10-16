Mayo Clinic on Halloween safety: 'This year is a year that we're going to have to rethink and reimagine our Halloween celebrations'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Halloween is two weeks away, and Mayo Clinic advises families to rethink their celebrations.

Mayo Clinic is advising against door to door trick-or-treating this year.

"Many people from different households mixing in close proximity is a high-risk activity," Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, said. "It also includes the exchange of items and we know the virus can survive on objects and so that would add an additional layer of risk there."

Along with trick-or-treating, Mayo Clinic says to also avoid indoor costume parties and haunted houses.

The settings bring together too many people and are simply too hard to encourage social distancing. That's why Mayo Clinic is discouraging any activities that increase your risk of exposure to the virus.

"The risk of these activities can be made lower by having them outside, having everyone wear a mask, and ensuring good handwashing and hand hygiene and physical distancing," Dr. Rajapakse said, "but anytime you're around others outside your household there will be some risk involved."

These recommendations don't mean you have to cancel the holiday. There are other options to consider with members of your household including carving pumpkins, decorating your house, or having a Halloween move night.

Mayo Clinic advises people should continue to adhere to local and state public health guidance when it comes to trick-or-treating.