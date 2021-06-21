Mayo Clinic offering sports physicals for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Southeast Minnesota students entering 7th through 12th grades can get sports physicals from Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Exams are being offered by appointment only for July 31 from 8 to 11 am. Mayo Clinic says the physical will cost $20 per student and, before the exam, participants should complete the 2021–2022 Sports Qualifying Physical Examination Medical Eligibility Form. Appointments can be requested on the Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine website.

Mayo Clinic says a parent or guardian must accompany a student under 18 to the exam. Due to COVID-19, only one person can accompany a student during the appointment. If athletes have underlying medical conditions, Mayo says they should see their primary care provider.