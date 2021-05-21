Mayo Clinic nurses adapt to change during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nurses from Mayo Clinic shared their experiences Friday working during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it challenged them to create new systems.

Mayo Clinic is renowned for putting the needs of patients first. That was continued throughout the pandemic by refining processes at the Mayo Clinic.

Mayo nurses had to handle COVID duties along with their normal workload.

COVID-related work units were created - which included test swabbing patients. Nurses also utilized remote patient monitoring.

Mayo had to quickly mobilize staff to move into various roles, with up to 500 nurses trained into new roles during the peak of the pandemic.

Dr. Paul Lorentz, Mayo Clinic MS, MSN, RN, says, “When we went home and left work it was still there. But in the work environment they felt safe, they felt as though we had meaningful work for them, they were helping patients in a way they had never helped patients before, but it was meaningful and they knew it.”

He says the primary value at Mayo is putting patients' needs first.

“That was the constant driver so it always changed week to week - but it's always about the patients, and sometimes our staff are our patients, so those things overlap. So by taking care of our patients, we're taking care of our staff,” Dr. Lorentz adds.

He says more than two thousand nurses were redeployed to various COVID efforts last year.