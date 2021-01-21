Mayo Clinic moving into next phase of COVID-19 vaccination process

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is moving forward with its COVID-19 vaccination process and is completing priority groups one and two this month before moving on to priority group 3.

Groups one and two consisted of front line health care workers and long-term care facilities while group 3 includes remaining personal that can’t work remotely such as dentists, optometrists and hospice workers among others.

As of today Mayo Clinic does not have approval from the state to vaccinate patients. However, a pilot program through the state will allow Minnesotans 65 and older to sign up for a limited number of vaccines.

Those eligible can register through the Minnesota Department of Health website every Tuesday at noon.

While Mayo won’t be vaccinating the community right now it will work collaboratively with Olmsted County Public Health and OMC to ensure vaccination availability.

Dr. Melanie Swift explained, “It's a massive and complex undertaking, it really is, and so these plans evolve over time. We pivot as we get information for the state and, as you know, the state has had to pivot pretty quickly in response to changes in regards to federal guidance as well.”

If you are 65 or older and register through the MDH patient portal Mayo Clinic does say to be aware of anyone that offers to give you a better spot in line since Dr. Swift says nobody can do that.

She added, “Don't fall for it. Please if you do hear anything like that please report it to the Minnesota Department of Health.”

Mayo Clinic also says it will be taking a thousand Pfizer doses allocated for its employees to vaccinate community on-site health care partners like dentists and optometrists starting next week.