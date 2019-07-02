Mayo Clinic moves away from Styrofoam in effort to be more eco-friendly

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic employees are going to start seeing some changes in the cafeterias, all in an effort to be more eco-friendly.

Starting in July, Food Services at the hospital is getting rid of Styrofoam cups and replacing them with recyclable, plastic cups. Last year, Mayo Clinic Food Services in Rochester used 1.2 million Styrofoam cups, all of which couldn't be recycled.

The hospital said more recycling bins will be in cafeterias to encourage staff members to recycle the new, plastic cups.

"There is a direct link between environmental health and human health," Amanda Holloway, director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Sustainability, said. "So, obviously as a health care organization, it's important for us to put into practice those practices and processes."

That's not the only change being made. Straws in the cafeterias will now only be available upon request to reduce waste. The hospital is also encouraging staffers to dine-in at the cafeteria to avoid using to-go containers.

Holloway said she's excited about the new, greener choices.

"All of those choices have an impact. And each of us, as employees, has the ability to make some smart, environmentally friendly choices," Holloway said.

Mayo Clinic Food Services is also now giving a 10% discount for self-serve tea and coffee for people who bring their own mugs. It was a temporary initiative brought in during Earth Day, that the hospital is now making permanent. It said the discount was used more than 5,400 times in just one month when it was temporarily in place for Earth Day.

The efforts to be more environmentally aware is just the beginning. Holloway said we can expect more efforts to be made in the near future.