Mayo Clinic medical professionals stress the importance of advance directives

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As people continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19 it’s giving us a glimmer of hope that a potential end is in sight but the pandemic is far from over.

Medical professionals are continuing to provide advice on what we can do now in the case we contract COVID-19.

During a virtual forum medical professionals from Mayo Clinic advocated for everyone to have a power of attorney or advance directive in place.

Licensed social worker Marian Ennen says it’s different than a will saying the directive tells medical staff who the patient would like to speak for them if they’re unable to do so.

The appointed person makes decision including if the patients wants to be on a ventilator or feeding tube, where to receive post-hospitalization care and more.

Ennen says you should have it filed with your medical professionals and to ensure your family member or other appointed person has a copy as well.

She added, “Anyone over the age of 18 needs to have one and every state is different so it’s important to have one in the state in which you live.”

Nurse practitioner Kris Bruggen also says it’s important to make your wishes clearly known and confirm the appointed person will respect them.

Bruggen explained, “Sometimes families have different beliefs on how they'd want mom and dad treated or even husbands and wives have disparate opinions so it's important if you have wishes for yourself, which everybody does, so that you choose an agent that will actually honor those.”

If you’re interested in filling out an advance directive form you can find more information by clicking here.