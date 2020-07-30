Mayo Clinic marks fight against racism by holding a symbolic ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic hosted an event on Thursday to symbolize embracing a new future for healthcare as the organization commits $100 million to stand against racism and prejudice.

The doors on the historic Plummber Building were opened, once again, during an event that was streamed virtually for Mayo Clinic employees.

On Wednesday the doors were closed for only the 11th time in Mayo Clinic's history; other notable times include 9/11 and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The closing of the bronze doors only happens on rare occasions to mark historically significant moments and Dr. Eddie Greene says today was one of those moments.

Dr. Greene, who is on the Board of Governors, says $12 million will be given from an endowment fund to strengthen pipeline programs for healthcare professionals, among other plans.

He tells KIMT News 3 the investment is necessary to make sure the organization is working on tangible efforts that make a difference for patients.

Dr. Greene said, "It's for our patients, for the Rochester community, for the other communities we're in with our healthcare system and I think that's why we're dedicating that money and it's a start for us to do that."

Thursday's virtual event lasted about ten minutes but Mayo Clinic says the effort will have lasting impacts on the organization.

You can find more information on Mayo Clinic's efforts by clicking here.