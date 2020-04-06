Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo Clinic leading program to collect and distribute COVID-19 positive plasma

The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the virus contrains antibodies that attack the virus. In this program, Mayo is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma so it can be transfused into patients who are severely ill with the virus or at risk of becoming severely ill.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 7:32 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is named a national site for Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, a government-sponsored program to collect and distribute COVID-19-positive plasma.

The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the virus contrains antibodies that attack the virus. In this program, Mayo is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma so it can be transfused into patients who are severely ill with the virus or at risk of becoming severely ill.

The goal is to help patients recover faster, keeping them out of intensive care units and preventing them from overwhelming hospitals.

"Our main goal is over the next 2 weeks to really ramp up delivery of this product across the country and permit not only community hospitals, but also obviously research medical centers to participate as well," says Dr. Michael Joyner.

If you have recovered from the virus, are willing to donate, and live in Southeastern Minnesota, click here.

If you live somewhere else, click here.

E-mail convalescent.plasma@mayo.edu to learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo collecting plasma

Image

Gov. Reynolds Orders Additional Closures

Image

Social Distancing in Parks

Image

Screen Time and Eye Health

Image

Checking in with Mayor Kim Norton

Image

Pets & Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Breaking down the demographics

Image

How to properly use gloves

Image

Food Bank Opens Back Up

Community Events