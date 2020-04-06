Mayo Clinic leading program to collect and distribute COVID-19 positive plasma

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is named a national site for Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, a government-sponsored program to collect and distribute COVID-19-positive plasma.

The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the virus contrains antibodies that attack the virus. In this program, Mayo is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma so it can be transfused into patients who are severely ill with the virus or at risk of becoming severely ill.

The goal is to help patients recover faster, keeping them out of intensive care units and preventing them from overwhelming hospitals.

"Our main goal is over the next 2 weeks to really ramp up delivery of this product across the country and permit not only community hospitals, but also obviously research medical centers to participate as well," says Dr. Michael Joyner.

If you have recovered from the virus, are willing to donate, and live in Southeastern Minnesota, click here.

If you live somewhere else, click here.

E-mail convalescent.plasma@mayo.edu to learn more.