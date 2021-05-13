Mayo Clinic launching "Carillon Cam" livestream

ROCHESTER, Minn- Its tunes dazzle downtown Rochester each week and bring sound to The Med City but soon, people will be able to hear the music from home.

Starting Friday, for the first time ever, audiences nationwide and around the world will be able to stream the carillon's music.

"Thanks to this remarkable technology, we can share it with carillon fans all over the world," said Matthew Dacy, the Chair of Mayo Clinic's Heritage Days Program.

The decision to have the tunes streamed comes as more people are still working from home. People who are no longer in The Med City have also reached out and told Mayo Clinic they miss the sounds from it.

Carillonneur Austin Ferguson is super excited to have his music reach more ears.

"As long as I can't see the audience, it doesn't really bother me," Ferguson tells KIMT News 3. "Making music is what I love to do and it's just kind of fun."

There will be a concert to debut the live stream event tomorrow. Mayo also plans to have a video of the carillon shown on a screen in The Chateau Theater this fall.