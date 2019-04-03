Mayo Clinic launches campaign for Donate Life Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. – According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, 113,689 patients are currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant.

According to Mayo Clinic, about 3,000 of their patients are on a waiting list, which is why the world-renowned clinic is asking people to help.

With April being Donate Life Month, the hospital launched a campaign to get 600 people registered as donors throughout the month. Within 24 hours of the launch, over 750 people signed up.

Director of the Transplant Center at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Charles B. Rosen, described himself as ‘delighted’ by the news.

“I think that it’s wonderful that people have answered the call and have agreed to register as a potential donor,” he said.

One donor can save up to eight lives, which is why Dr. Rosen said that registering is more than just putting a name on a list.

“As a transplant surgeon, I see the direct benefits to patients in need of transplantation and desperately in need in organs so they can live a longer life and live a better quality of life,” he said.

He explained it doesn’t only help other families but can also help families of the donor.

“I would rather my family know that I've already made the decision and unburden them from that responsibility in the event of my death,” he said.

The Mayo Clinic continues its participation in Donor Life month with its 6th Annual Walk of Remembrance on Friday, April 12 at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The walk honors deceased donors while raising awareness for patients still in need of organ transplants.

To learn more about organ donation and register to be a donor, click here.