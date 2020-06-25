Mayo Clinic launches advanced care at home model of care

ACKSONVILLE, Fla. ― Mayo Clinic announced a new care model that will deliver innovative, comprehensive, and complex care to patients—all from the comfort of home via a new technology platform. Through advanced care at home, patients with conditions previously managed in a hospital will have the option to transition to a home setting and receive compassionate, high-quality virtual and in-person care and recovery services.

Under the direction of Mayo Clinic physicians, advanced care at home offers comprehensive and restorative health care services including infusions, skilled nursing, medications, laboratory and imaging services, behavioral health, and rehabilitation services from a network of paramedics, nurses and an ecosystem of support team members. This initiative, part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, brings these elements together for a seamless care experience at home, combining technology, innovation, and clinical expertise to ensure that the needs of the patient come first.

"As a physician, I have always believed that patients should receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting to restore wellness rapidly. During COVID-19, we've learned that patients expect more virtual and remote care than ever. The Mayo Clinic Platform, in collaboration with Medically Home, has assembled the technology and expertise to deliver high quality, acute care in non-traditional settings like the home. Offering patients this new option is part of Mayo Clinic’s Cure. Connect. Transform strategy," says John Halamka, M.D., president, Mayo Clinic Platform.

The combination of patient demand for consumer-centered models, advanced care at home offerings, innovations in technology, regulatory flexibility and the need for flexible capacity within the health care system is the impetus for this new care offering.

Mayo Clinic selected Medically Home, a Boston-based technology-enabled services company, as its implementation partner for this program.

Patients who qualify and opt-in to this alternative care setting quickly transition from the hospital directly to the home. Having patients who can transition home more rapidly opens up resources to respond to other needs such as COVID-19 and other complex pressures on the health care system.

In July and August, Mayo Clinic will begin offering advanced care at home enrollment through initial implementations in Jacksonville, Fla. and Eau Claire, Wis.