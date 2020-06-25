Clear

Mayo Clinic launches advanced care at home model of care

Mayo Clinic announced a new care model that will deliver innovative, comprehensive, and complex care to patients—all from the comfort of home via a new technology platform.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 6:12 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ACKSONVILLE, Fla. ― Mayo Clinic announced a new care model that will deliver innovative, comprehensive, and complex care to patients—all from the comfort of home via a new technology platform. Through advanced care at home, patients with conditions previously managed in a hospital will have the option to transition to a home setting and receive compassionate, high-quality virtual and in-person care and recovery services.

Under the direction of Mayo Clinic physicians, advanced care at home offers comprehensive and restorative health care services including infusions, skilled nursing, medications, laboratory and imaging services, behavioral health, and rehabilitation services from a network of paramedics, nurses and an ecosystem of support team members. This initiative, part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, brings these elements together for a seamless care experience at home, combining technology, innovation, and clinical expertise to ensure that the needs of the patient come first.

"As a physician, I have always believed that patients should receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting to restore wellness rapidly. During COVID-19, we've learned that patients expect more virtual and remote care than ever. The Mayo Clinic Platform, in collaboration with Medically Home, has assembled the technology and expertise to deliver high quality, acute care in non-traditional settings like the home. Offering patients this new option is part of Mayo Clinic’s Cure. Connect. Transform strategy," says John Halamka, M.D., president, Mayo Clinic Platform.

The combination of patient demand for consumer-centered models, advanced care at home offerings, innovations in technology, regulatory flexibility and the need for flexible capacity within the health care system is the impetus for this new care offering.

Mayo Clinic selected Medically Home, a Boston-based technology-enabled services company, as its implementation partner for this program. 

Patients who qualify and opt-in to this alternative care setting quickly transition from the hospital directly to the home. Having patients who can transition home more rapidly opens up resources to respond to other needs such as COVID-19 and other complex pressures on the health care system.

In July and August, Mayo Clinic will begin offering advanced care at home enrollment through initial implementations in Jacksonville, Fla. and Eau Claire, Wis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33763

Reported Deaths: 1432
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11057752
Ramsey4424215
Stearns214019
Dakota198284
Anoka1940103
Nobles16356
Olmsted93815
Washington91739
Mower8282
Rice7614
Scott6034
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53737
Wright4093
Todd3942
Carver3051
Lyon2792
Sherburne2774
Blue Earth2652
Freeborn2590
Benton2043
Steele2020
Watonwan1730
Martin1495
St. Louis14614
Cottonwood1260
Nicollet11212
Goodhue1098
Winona10015
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8035
Polk752
McLeod710
Le Sueur701
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6012
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca450
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley302
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Brown232
Fillmore230
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo unveils plans for home care

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 6/25

Image

Legalizing weed could boost economic recovery

Image

Secondhand shopping surge

Image

Daube's closing storefronts in Rochester

Image

Coronavirus test site moving

Image

Concerns over spikes in cases across the country

Image

Protecting Your Information

Image

Rochester Civic Theater Moves Forward

Image

Girl Scouts Donate Cookies

Community Events