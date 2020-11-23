Mayo Clinic launches COVID-19 registry for vaccine trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're interested in participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial Mayo Clinic is looking for volunteers.

The hospital announced its launching a COVID-19 vaccine registry that looks to identify eligible participants.

Mayo Clinic says int he coming months doctors will be holding trials in Rochester but the registry is being started now so the hospital can quickly reach out to participants when the time comes.

While there are likely to be at least two vaccines approved for emergency use authorization in the near term Dr. Andrew Badley says there are more than 200 clinical vaccine trials going on around the world.

Badley says the hospital intends to participate in one of those trials.

Mayo Clinic also says it will be working to include those who are most impacted by t he pandemic and trying to make sure there's diverse participation to ensure the vaccine works for everyone.

Badley explained, |Our groups are already heavily involved with these communities and because of those existing relationship we will work with our health disparities group to disseminate the information of those registry to those populations so we hope to have meaningful involvement from those groups in the ultimate vaccine trials."

You can enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine registry by completing a form by clicking here or call 507-293-3383.

Mayo Clinic patients can also access the vaccine registry form via Patient Online Services on Mayo Clinic's patient portal.

The form is available in seven languages.