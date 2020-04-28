Mayo Clinic launches Alexa answers for your COVID-19 related questions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have any questions at all relating to COVID-19, the answer could be just one quick question away as long as you have an Alexa Echo or Dot device.

All you have to do is say, "Alexa, open up Mayo Clinic answers on COVID-19." Once you do that, you can ask any question you want. Dr. Sandhya Pruthi said new information on the virus comes out every day, so delivering this fast and trusted health information to the public is critical. She explained because this option is hands-free, that's also helping reduce the spread of the virus through physical contact. "The goal is to provide access to information from our Mayo Clinic experts on the pandemic and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Dr. Pruthi.

If you don't have an Alexa Echo or Dot, Mayo Clinic updates information everyday on its website and through various podcast platforms. As well as updates from KIMT News 3.