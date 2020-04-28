Mayo Clinic is using artificial intelligence in its COVID-19 research

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Artificial intelligence has a vital role in helping researchers in their efforts to fight COVID-19 and is an important tool in the work being done at Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Andrew Badley is an infectious diseases specialist and leads Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Research Task Force. He explains that they created a real-time tracking platform to measure the rate of positive cases throughout all counties in Minnesota.

"When we did that, we noticed that there was an outlier which occurred in Martin County. The rate of a positive test in Martin County was approaching ten percent, whereas the rate of positive testing for most of the other counties was in the neighborhood of one or two percent. Based on that, we said ‘we’re probably not doing enough testing in Martin County.’ We redeployed tests to that area. We’ve deployed personal protective equipment to the healthcare workers in that area who were doing the tests. Quite rapidly we investigated, we identified a significant number of additional cases. After we identified those cases, we counseled on self-quarantining and therapy as indicated. And we’d like to think that doing that activity has helped to prevent new transmission," said Dr. Badley.