Mayo Clinic is suspending its volunteer activities in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As of Tuesday, Mayo Clinic is suspending volunteer activities at the Saint Marys Campus, the Methodist Campus and the Mayo Clinic (Outpatient) Campus.

This move is being taken to reduce the risk of transmitting the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mayo issued the following statement on the decision:

“While we know this will undoubtedly leave a void in our service areas for patients, visitors and staff, Mayo Clinic leadership feels this is in the best interest of everyone.”

“Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Mayo Clinic. Although it is uncertain when we will resume volunteer activities, we will continue to monitor the evolving situation and keep you updated. When the situation improves, we will look forward to resuming all volunteer activities on the Rochester campus and seeing you in the volunteer offices.”