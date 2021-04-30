Mayo Clinic is seeing a decrease in hospitalizations of people who are fully vaccinated

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drastically reduce the rate of hospitalization among older adults by 94%. That's according to a new study released from the CDC. This study was specifically focused on anyone 65 and older.

Mayo Clinic Dr. Adi Shah explained he's seeing fewer people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after their second dose. He's currently working in the COVID-19 unit and said almost all the patients he's seeing are not vaccinated and those who are, don't have to be in the ICU.

Dr. Shah said if we want to get back to pre-pandemic living, getting vaccinated is really our only option. "I am really seeing real-world anecdotal data, which is now being backed up by more and more studies that have been done by the CDC," he explained. "Not just by the U.S., but even in countries like Israel, which has had a majority of their population vaccinated. They're seeing tremendous amounts of efficacy of the vaccine."

Pfizer recently announced it could have an experimental pill to treat COVID-19 symptoms at home ready by the end of the year. Dr. Shah explained if it proves to work through clinical trials, that could also help with hospitalizations.

The CDC says the findings in this study are consistent with the clinical trial results for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.