Mayo Clinic is rolling out a new 3-D printed nasal swab for COVID-19 testing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic are rolling out a new way to test patients for COVID-19. Instead of the traditional nasal swab, it's a 3-D printed swab.

If you think back to the beginning of the pandemic, there was a massive shortage of face masks and gloves. That's when doctors created 3-D printed personal protective equipment. "Because of the protective nature of all the PPErequirements to test patients and protect our health care workers from exposure and the shortages of these collection supplies, that's when we actually turned to 3-D printing," explained Dr. Payl Jannetto. "In addition to 3-D printing the swabs, we also 3-D printed things like face shields and other things to help during these times of shortages."

KIMT News 3 is learning there are a few different benefits to the 3-D printed nasal swab. It's a mid-turbinate swab and Dr. Jannetto said it's less invasive, meaning it doesn't have to go all the way up the nasal cavity. The other benefit is patients are able to perform this test on themselves right from home, which can help free up nursing staff within the hospitals. Mayo Clinic did a validation study where doctors tested 318 patients with both the traditional nasal swab and the 3-D printed nasal swab and found the results are accurate.

The 3-D printed nasal swab was developed and implemented in just four months. Dr. Jnnetto said that goes to show how advance the medical industry is and the impacts the pandemic has made. "One thing this pandemic has taught us is the importance of teamwork and resiliency and those two concepts can really get us through a crisis," explained Dr. Jannetto. "At Mayo Clinic, we've seen those two things really come together where all different groups of health care workers and physicians and providers come together to come up with an idea, execute and have a developed device to be used to help test patients." He said the swab is now an FDA registered device.