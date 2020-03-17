Mayo Clinic is delaying all elective medical care

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is postponing all elective medical care that can be delayed for eight or more weeks.

That includes elective surgeries, procedures, and office visits and will go into effect on March 23 at all Mayo Clinic Locations across the country.

“This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist in Mayo Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Amy Williams, Head of the Practice at Mayo Clinic. “Staff working in impacted areas will be redeployed where needed most.”

Mayo will be contacting patients to update them on changes to their appointments. Semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings.